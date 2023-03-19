Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $100.00

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 77.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after acquiring an additional 303,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Articles

