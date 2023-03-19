Analyzing Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) & Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dai Nippon Printing and Haier Electronics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 7.35% 4.51% 2.76% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Haier Electronics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $11.97 billion 0.73 $864.92 million $1.56 8.85 Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

Haier Electronics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dai Nippon Printing. Dai Nippon Printing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution. The Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment offers packaging materials, interior and exterior construction materials, photographic materials, and industrial supplies. The Electronics segment handles precision electronic components and other products. The Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company was founded on October 9, 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Haier Electronics Group

(Get Rating)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.