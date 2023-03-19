Analyzing Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Earth Science Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.36) -2.72 Earth Science Tech $10,000.00 1,083.27 $3.17 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Daré Bioscience and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 461.22%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -76.11% -47.49% Earth Science Tech N/A -168.23% -49.75%

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Earth Science Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. engages in research and development of pharmaceutical products and topicals. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

