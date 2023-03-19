Analyzing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -17.49% -9.41% -6.32% Teradata 1.84% 28.46% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Teradata 2 3 3 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings for SecureWorks and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SecureWorks presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.63%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Teradata.

Volatility & Risk

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $535.21 million 1.19 -$39.79 million ($0.99) -7.62 Teradata $1.80 billion 2.13 $33.00 million $0.30 126.17

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teradata beats SecureWorks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

