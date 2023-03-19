Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

