Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

