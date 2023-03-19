Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

