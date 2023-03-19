Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.79. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,276,819 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

