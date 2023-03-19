ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARX shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$14.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.31. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.