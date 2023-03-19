Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $5.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

AMBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 265,361 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

