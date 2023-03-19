Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,079,594 shares of company stock worth $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

