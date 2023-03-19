Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

