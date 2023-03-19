Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 268.42% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

