Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Arvinas has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

