Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
