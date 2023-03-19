Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $11,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

