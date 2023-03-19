ATB Capital Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$12.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

