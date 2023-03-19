ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 36,246 shares.The stock last traded at $40.51 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ATN International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

