Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 62.73% and a negative net margin of 817.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 220,549 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Articles

