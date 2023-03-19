Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 916 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

