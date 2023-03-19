Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.91 and last traded at C$8.85. Approximately 71,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 376,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

