Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Mar 19th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

