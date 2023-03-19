B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $327,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $275,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in United Rentals by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $370.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.97 and a 200 day moving average of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

