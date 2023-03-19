B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

