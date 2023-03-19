Babylon (BBLN) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Babylon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Babylon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 150 292 0 2.63

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 801.25%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 42.18%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.22 Babylon Competitors $1.47 billion -$91.84 million -7.87

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% -4,635.83% -78.38% Babylon Competitors -118.87% -449.09% -28.65%

Summary

Babylon peers beat Babylon on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.