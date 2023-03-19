Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 17,496 shares.The stock last traded at $74.89 and had previously closed at $73.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bank First by 4,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

