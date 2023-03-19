Bank of America Increases GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $11.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $9.75 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.15. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

