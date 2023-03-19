Bank of America Lowers Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target to $11.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 214.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

SANA stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $667.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $652,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 904.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 264,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after buying an additional 2,268,751 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 45.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

