Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 257,914 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,055,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $132,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of WRB opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

