Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $137,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth $610,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

