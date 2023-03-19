Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,827,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $153,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 66.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

