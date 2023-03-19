Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $153.79 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $153,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,502,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,612,000 after buying an additional 2,258,929 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,718,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,685,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 586.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 274,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 319,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.379 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.