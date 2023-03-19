Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,881,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $133,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

