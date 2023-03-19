Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,788 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $128,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Paycom Software by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 223,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after buying an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $276.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.81 and its 200 day moving average is $319.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

