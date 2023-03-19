Barclays Cuts Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target to $11.00

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Valhi Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. Valhi has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
