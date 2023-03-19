Barclays Cuts Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target to $11.00

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. Valhi has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 226.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

