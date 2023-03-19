Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1,316.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
MDYV opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
