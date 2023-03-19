Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 4,529 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
GOVT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
