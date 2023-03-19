Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,532,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 534,636 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,843,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUDM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

