Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 876 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

