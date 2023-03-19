Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

