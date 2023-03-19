Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 487.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 706,537 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

