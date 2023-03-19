Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $194.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $242.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

