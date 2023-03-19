Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 130 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.