Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,757,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

