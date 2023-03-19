Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $283.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.