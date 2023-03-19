Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
