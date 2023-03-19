Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 42,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $630.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

