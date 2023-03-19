Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

