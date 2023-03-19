Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $105,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2,767.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000.

BIL opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

