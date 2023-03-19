Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

LQD opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

